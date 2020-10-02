Illinois Offering $5M Business Grant Program for Agriculture Businesses
Illinois is offering a five-million-dollar Grant Program for Agriculture Businesses. The funding is for livestock producers and small meat and poultry plants suffering as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meat and poultry plants across the country have been impacted by the pandemic over the past six months. Reduced sales resulted in a slowdown of processing livestock and forced many Illinois farmers to incur additional costs. Online grant applications are available now through October 31st on the state’s website.