Illinois Office Of Tourism Encouraging Drivers To Visit State Landmarks
Illinois Tourism/road trips
Just in time for the Memorial Day long weekend, Illinois’ Office of Tourism is encouraging drivers to visit state landmarks. The office released road trip itineraries recently as part of the Time for Me to Drive campaign. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the campaign “highlights the fun and beauty of Illinois’ diverse communities.” The itineraries cover categories such as Family Funk Outdoors and Regional, and Arts, Culture, and History.
To plan your road trip, click here.
Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to be up 60 percent over last year. Triple-A predicts more than 37-million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday weekend, up from 23 million a year ago. The travel group ranks Las Vegas as the top road trip destination.