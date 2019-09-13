      Weather Alert

Illinois Officials Conducting Survey On Crimes Against LGBTQ Community

Sep 13, 2019 @ 3:16pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

State officials are conducting a survey about crimes against the LGBTQ community in Illinois. The state is looking for LGBTQ survey participants 18-years-old and over. The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority says research shows LGBTQ individuals are victims of crime at a higher rate. This is especially true of violent crime. Officials say the survey will help them decide how to distribute funding and make state and local policies.

