Illinois Officials Conducting Survey On Crimes Against LGBTQ Community
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
State officials are conducting a survey about crimes against the LGBTQ community in Illinois. The state is looking for LGBTQ survey participants 18-years-old and over. The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority says research shows LGBTQ individuals are victims of crime at a higher rate. This is especially true of violent crime. Officials say the survey will help them decide how to distribute funding and make state and local policies.