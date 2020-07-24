Illinois Officials Launch Quantum Internet Program
(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
Illinois officials are launching the Energy Department’s new quantum internet initiative. Speaking at the University of Chicago yesterday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor J.B. Pritzker outlined local efforts to advance tech, science and innovation across the country. Pritzker said the state has donated 200-million-dollars for further research into developing a nationwide quantum internet. Lightfoot said the new infrastructure is about the future of America. Scientists believe the construction of a networking prototype will be within reach over the next decade.