Illinois Officials Pushing Back Against Trump’s Threat Of Military Action
(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
Illinois officials are pushing back against President Trump’s threat to use military force against protesters this week. Governor J.B. Pritzker responded directly to the president during a call with governors on Monday, criticizing Trump’s rhetoric. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said yesterday she wouldn’t support sending troops anywhere in the city. Representative Kam Buckner says he’s planning to reintroduce legislation for police reform.