      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Officials Pushing Back Against Trump’s Threat Of Military Action

Jun 3, 2020 @ 12:11pm
(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

Illinois officials are pushing back against President Trump’s threat to use military force against protesters this week.  Governor J.B. Pritzker responded directly to the president during a call with governors on Monday, criticizing Trump’s rhetoric.  Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said yesterday she wouldn’t support sending troops anywhere in the city.  Representative Kam Buckner says he’s planning to reintroduce legislation for police reform.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 1,614 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington