Illinois Officials React To ComEd Four Convictions

Illinois leaders and officials are reacting to the convictions of the so-called ComEd four. Governor Pritzker’s office released a statement saying the verdicts are proof that no one is above the law. Senate Republican Leader John Curran said he hopes this will be catalyst for changing how business is done in Illinois government. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the verdicts are a “victory for good government and hopefully sends a warning to those who wish to use their position in government for personal and political gain.”