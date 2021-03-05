      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Officials Urge College-Bound Students To Fill Out FAFSA Forms

Mar 5, 2021 @ 12:49pm
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The state is kicking off a campaign to get high schoolers to fill out the free federal application for student aid. Lynne Baker with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission says Rock the FAFSA Illinois aims to increase awareness about possible financial aid and offers free help in filling out the forms. Baker adds that new state law requires all public-school seniors to fill out the FAFSA or the alternative application for financial aid to graduate, although families can opt-out by submitting a form.

Popular Posts
Joliet Man Arrested in Connection to Elwood Murder
Body Discovered in Des Plaines River Identified
Investigation Underway After Body Found in Des Plaines River
Joliet Native Keeping Job as Chicago's Top Federal Prosecutor
Joliet Public Library to Cancel Star Wars Day for 2021