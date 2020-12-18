Illinois Officials Urge Residents To Continue Safety Measures As Holiday Approaches
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, delivers the latest numbers for the COVID-19 pandemic during Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's daily press briefing on COVID-19 in his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
State officials say while COVID-19 cases seem to be declining, now is not the time to let up on safety precautions. Illinois Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike is making a special appeal to young people. She says people between 20 and 29 who contract the virus stand the risk of infecting older people around them. Doctor Ezike also warns against families scheduling huge holiday get-togethers.