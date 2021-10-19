Illinois Officials Urge Residents To Get COVID-19 Booster Shot

State leaders are urging eligible Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 booster shot. State Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says the public can get their shot at their doctor’s office, local pharmacy, or health department. The state is working with long-term care facilities and veterans’ homes to administer the booster to residents. Doctor Ezike adds that the Moderna booster is expected to be half of the original dose. It’s recommended for adults with underlying medical conditions, those working in high-risk settings, and seniors.