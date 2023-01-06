1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois’ Organ/tissue Donation Registry Reaches 7.5 Million Registrants

January 6, 2023 12:01PM CST
Share
Illinois’ Organ/tissue Donation Registry Reaches 7.5 Million Registrants
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White unveils a new organ and tissue donation campaign Wednesday, April 6, 2011, in Springfield, Ill., while standing next to a photo of organ donor Ryan Landers who organ donations have saved or improved the lives of 61 recipients. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois’ organ/tissue donation registry has reached 7.5 million registrants. Secretary of State Jesse White made that announcement yesterday and also said there have been more than 270 thousand sixteen and 17 year-olds who have registered since 2018. White has led the state’s organ/tissue donation registry since 1999.

 

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet
5

Joliet Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting

Recent Posts