Illinois’ Organ/tissue Donation Registry Reaches 7.5 Million Registrants

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White unveils a new organ and tissue donation campaign Wednesday, April 6, 2011, in Springfield, Ill., while standing next to a photo of organ donor Ryan Landers who organ donations have saved or improved the lives of 61 recipients. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois’ organ/tissue donation registry has reached 7.5 million registrants. Secretary of State Jesse White made that announcement yesterday and also said there have been more than 270 thousand sixteen and 17 year-olds who have registered since 2018. White has led the state’s organ/tissue donation registry since 1999.