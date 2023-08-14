Illinois Passes Child Social Media Influencer Law
August 14, 2023 1:01PM CDT
Illinois is now the first state to make sure child social media influencers are appropriately compensated for their work. Senator David Koehler sponsored the bill that goes into effect July of next year. The Peoria Democrat noted that some parents are profiting off of their children’s social media status and cutting the kids out of their own earnings. While other states have rules regarding parents and their kids’ earnings on television and stage, Illinois is the first to specifically mention social media.