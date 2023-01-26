1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Pays Off Remaining Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Debt

January 26, 2023 5:33AM CST
Illinois Pays Off Remaining Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Debt
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Governor Pritzker is revealing that Illinois has repaid the remaining unemployment insurance Trust Fund debt. The remaining balance equaled nearly one-point-four-billion-dollars. Officials say the payment was made possible after an historic agreement was reached between the state, and representatives from business, labor, and bipartisan members of the General Assembly. Pritzker says this achievement will save Illinois businesses hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade and will save taxpayers 20-million-dollars in interest costs.

