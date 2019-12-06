      Weather Alert

Illinois Pension Debt Balloons, Again

Dec 6, 2019 @ 11:47am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The gap between the pension promises that Illinois lawmakers have made and the money that the state has to pay those promises jumped by three-and-a half-billion-dollars this year. The latest report on Illinois’ pension debt shows things are getting worse. Illinois owes 137-billion-dollars for pensions for teachers, state workers, judges, university workers, and lawmakers. Next year’s payment on those pensions will hit almost 10-billion-dollars, which is about 25-percent of the state’s total budget.

Popular Posts
High School Football
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington