Illinois Planning Largest-Ever Construction Program in State History
July 10, 2023 3:39PM CDT
Illinois is planning the largest construction program in state history. Governor Pritzker announced the nearly 41-billion-dollar multi-year program to fix and repair infrastructure. The proposal aims to invest more than 27-billion-dollars in roads and bridges. Nearly 14-billion-dollars is programmed for other modes, including transit, freight and passenger rail, aviation and ports and waterways. Projects are spread out across state and local transportation systems.