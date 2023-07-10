1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Planning Largest-Ever Construction Program in State History

July 10, 2023 3:39PM CDT
Share
Illinois Planning Largest-Ever Construction Program in State History
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois is planning the largest construction program in state history.  Governor Pritzker announced the nearly 41-billion-dollar multi-year program to fix and repair infrastructure.  The proposal aims to invest more than 27-billion-dollars in roads and bridges.  Nearly 14-billion-dollars is programmed for other modes, including transit, freight and passenger rail, aviation and ports and waterways.  Projects are spread out across state and local transportation systems.

Popular Posts

1

Illinois' New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st
2

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
3

Dangerous Situation Along Route 53 in Joliet As Concrete Trucks Make A U-Turn Near Construction Site
4

A GoFundMe Page Set Up For The Family Of Chicago Woman Killed On I-55 In Bolingbrook
5

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital

Recent Posts