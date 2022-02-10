Illinois Plans To Lift Indoor Mask Requirement Feb. 28

Illinois is planning to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate by the end of the month. Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that Illinoisans will be able resume activities without wearing a mask indoors on February 28th. The mandate will stay in place for Pre-K through 12 schools and where federally mandated, including public transit and healthcare facilities. Masking will also continue to be required in all daycare settings. The change comes as statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rates are declining faster than any other point in the pandemic.