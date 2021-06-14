Illinois’ Positivity Rate Dips Below 1%

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 298 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths. In addition, more than 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,595 cases, including 23,061 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,598 specimens for a total of 25,160,648. As of last night, 625 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 180 patients were in the ICU and 93 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 6-12, 2021 is 0.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 6-12, 2021 is 1.2%.
In Region 7 of Will and Kankakee Counties the positivity rate is at 1.5% a far cry from the highest rate set in November 19, 2020 of 20.7%.