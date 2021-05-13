Illinois Preparing To Administer Pfizer Vaccine To Youth 12, Up
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
The state of Illinois is preparing to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to residents 12-years and older. The Illinois Department of Public Health said yesterday that locations across the state will begin administering the vaccine to children 12 to 15-years-old. The FDA announced Monday that it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 to 15.
Will County Health Department is offering the Pfizer vaccine at their vaccine clinics in Will County. All minors under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present during their appointment and must remain with the child throughout the entire visit.
To schedule and appointment go to Willcountyhealth.org.