Illinois Primary 2020 Election Results
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Primary Election Day 2020 has come and gone and WJOL has all the results available for you. In the race for Will County Coroner Laurie Summers defeated Sean Talbot by at 78% to 21% margin to advance to face James Piacentini in the November election. Nick Ficarello will be facing Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant in the race for Will County Executive in the General Election this fall after she defeated Nick Palmer 69% to 31%. Three Democrats ran for County Board District Three and Margret Tyson and Joel Brown will advance while Rick Gougis III will be the odd person left out. More results are still to come stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
The latest results in Will County can be found here for the latest results.