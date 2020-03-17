Illinois Primary Election Going On As Scheduled With A Few Polling Place Changes In Will County
The Illinois primary election is going on as scheduled. Governor Pritzker said yesterday he didn’t think it’s a good idea to postpone the election. Thousands of people have already voted through early voting and mail-in voting. Pritzker also said the polls will leave room for social distancing.
List of Will County Polling Place Changes
This is a complete list of Polling Places that have been relocated for the Tuesday, March 17 Presidential Primary Election due to concerns about coronavirus:
- Elwood School, Jackson Precinct 02 – Moving to Elwood Village Hall, 401 E. Mississippi Ave., Elwood;
- Joshua Arms, Joliet Precinct 35 – Moving to Nowell Park 199 Mills Road, Joliet;
- Lincolnway Special Recreation Center, New Lenox Precinct 15, — Moving to Peace Lutheran Church, 1900 E. Lincoln Highway, New Lenox;
- St. James Wellness Center, Crete Precinct 06 – Moving to Crete Fire Station 2, 25048 S. Klemme Road, Crete;
- Timbers of Shorewood, Troy Precinct 07 – Moving to Troy Middle School, 5800 W. Theodore St., Plainfield;
- Village Woods, Crete Precinct 11 – Moving to Crete Fire Station 1, 26730 S. Stoney Island, Crete;
- Willow Falls, Lockport Precinct 21 – Moving to Crest Hill City Hall, 1610 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill.