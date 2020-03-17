      Breaking News
First Will County Coronavirus Case Confirmed; Hotline Established at Health Department

Illinois Primary Election Going On As Scheduled With A Few Polling Place Changes In Will County

Mar 17, 2020 @ 5:13am
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

The Illinois primary election is going on as scheduled. Governor Pritzker said yesterday he didn’t think it’s a good idea to postpone the election. Thousands of people have already voted through early voting and mail-in voting. Pritzker also said the polls will leave room for social distancing.

List of Will County Polling Place Changes

This is a complete list of Polling Places that have been relocated for the Tuesday, March 17 Presidential Primary Election due to concerns about coronavirus:

  • Elwood School, Jackson Precinct 02 – Moving to Elwood Village Hall, 401 E. Mississippi Ave., Elwood;
  • Joshua Arms, Joliet Precinct 35 – Moving to Nowell Park 199 Mills Road, Joliet;
  • Lincolnway Special Recreation Center, New Lenox Precinct 15, — Moving to Peace Lutheran Church, 1900 E. Lincoln Highway, New Lenox;
  • St. James Wellness Center, Crete Precinct 06 – Moving to Crete Fire Station 2, 25048 S. Klemme Road, Crete;
  • Timbers of Shorewood, Troy Precinct 07 – Moving to Troy Middle School, 5800 W. Theodore St., Plainfield;
  • Village Woods, Crete Precinct 11 – Moving to Crete Fire Station 1, 26730 S. Stoney Island, Crete;
  • Willow Falls, Lockport Precinct 21 – Moving to Crest Hill City Hall, 1610 Plainfield RoadCrest Hill.
Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law