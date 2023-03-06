1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Promoting New Initiative To Address Teacher Shortage

March 6, 2023 12:02PM CST
(AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Illinois is promoting a new initiative designed to address understaffed school districts in the state.  The proposed Teacher Pipeline Grant Program will direct 70-million-dollars per year over the next three years to the 170 school districts with the greatest need to fill teaching positions.  The program will allow districts to offer signing bonuses, housing stipends, down-payment assistance, loan repayments, and other benefits.  Data shows Illinois schools reported more than 35-hundred unfilled teaching positions as of last October.

