Illinois Providing Grants To Help Spur Economic Recovery
September 14, 2022 12:00PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois is providing nearly three-point-five-million-dollars in grants to more than forty communities in the state to spur economy recovery. The grants will reimburse local governments and economic development organizations for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan. Awardees include the cities of Carbondale and Springfield and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.