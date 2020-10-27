      Breaking News
Illinois Public Health Boss Urges People To Fight Coronavirus Fatigue

Oct 27, 2020 @ 2:37pm
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Chicago, where it was announced that the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China involves the man married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Illinois’ top doctor broke down into tears as she asked people not to give-up on the fight to limit the coronavirus. Dr. Ngozi Ezike yesterday said people cannot give-in to virus fatigue. Ezike says people cannot give-up on social distancing or wearing a mask. She says she understands that it has been a long few months, but there is really only one way to limit the spread of the virus and that is to follow the public health guidance.

