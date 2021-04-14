Illinois Ranks Top Ten For COVID-19 Cases, Deaths In Prisons
Stateville Correctional Center/ss
An analysis by The New York Times and The Marshall Project ranks Illinois in the top ten for COVID-19 cases and deaths in prisons. The Marshall Project reports that Illinois ranks seventh in total inmate cases, with over ten-thousand positive tests. The analysis ranks Illinois eighth in deaths with 88 total. More than 392-thousand prisoners nationwide have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.