Illinois Reaches Project Agreement With Michigan, U.S. Corps of Engineers To Prevent Invasive Carp

Illinois has signed a long-anticipated project partnership agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Michigan allowing construction of the $1.1 billion Brandon Road Interbasin Project on the Illinois River near Joliet. When completed, the project is designed to prevent the potential devastation of the Great Lakes ecosystem by invasive carp accessing the Great Lakes from the Illinois River. The location has been identified as the critical pinch point where layered technologies could be used to stop invasive carp populations from moving into the Great Lakes.