Illinois Receives Approval For School-Based Health Services Expansion
April 21, 2023 12:00PM CDT
The Biden Administration is approving a proposal from Governor Pritzker’s office to expand the Illinois School-Based Health Services program. The approval will bring in additional federal matching funds to provide covered services for Medicaid-enrolled students across the state, including critical youth mental health services. The expansion will add to the list of currently-offered health care services available in Illinois schools to Medicaid-enrolled children.