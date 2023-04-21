1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Receives Approval For School-Based Health Services Expansion

April 21, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Illinois Receives Approval For School-Based Health Services Expansion
The Biden Administration is approving a proposal from Governor Pritzker’s office to expand the Illinois School-Based Health Services program.  The approval will bring in additional federal matching funds to provide covered services for Medicaid-enrolled students across the state, including critical youth mental health services.  The expansion will add to the list of currently-offered health care services available in Illinois schools to Medicaid-enrolled children.

