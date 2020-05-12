Illinois Receives Drug Meant To Shorten COVID-19 Recovery
Coronavirus Illinois
The state of Illinois is distributing its first shipment of a drug that may decrease the recovery time for COVID-19 patients. Illinois received 140 cases of the clinical trial drug Remdesivir on Saturday. The drugs were shipped to 14 hospitals around the state. Hospitals receiving the drug serve the most critically ill patients, are safety net hospitals, or are treating large communities of color. Supplies could treat about 700 patients.