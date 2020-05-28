Illinois Receiving Millions To Help Small Businesses
Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant
Illinois is set to receive millions in federal funds to help struggling small businesses in the state. The Illinois Small Business Development Center will be receiving over seven-million dollars from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The funds will go toward providing additional free resources for small businesses affected by COVID-19. State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant says, “Small businesses make up a majority of our state’s private workforce, so investing in these companies is an investment in Illinoisans.” Bertino-Tarrant adds that, “Additional funds for small business development centers will help guide these important parts of our community through this difficult time.”
The money will go toward additional resources for education, training and professional business advising to small businesses that have experienced supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges, a decrease in gross receipts or customers, or a closure as a result of COVID-19.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has played an important role in connecting businesses with support resources and assistance programs designed to help keep them from shutting their doors permanently.