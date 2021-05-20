Illinois Receiving Over 100-Million In Mental Health, Addiction Treatment Funding
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Illinois is set to receive over 100-million dollars in federal funding to help communities struggling with mental health and addiction challenges. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the funding yesterday that will come from the American Rescue Plan. The Illinois Democrats say the state Department of Human Services will receive over 54-million in Substance Abuse and Prevention Treatment Block Grant Funding and just over 50-million in Community Mental Services Block Grant funding. Duckworth says she and Durbin will work together to ensure that treatment programs continue to get needed funding.