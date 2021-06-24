Illinois Regional Leader In Vaccination Efforts

Illinois is a leader in a six-state region for its vaccination effort. The state has a COVID-19 vaccination rate of nearly 71-percent. Wisconsin is second in the region with nearly 65-percent, followed by Iowa with just over 63-percent, and Kentucky with nearly 61-percent vaccinated. Indiana and Missouri round out the region with about 55-percent vaccinated. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that has met President Biden’s goal of 70-percent of the 18-and-over population receiving the first dose by July 4th.