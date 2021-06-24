      Weather Alert

Illinois Regional Leader In Vaccination Efforts

Jun 24, 2021 @ 11:49am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Illinois is a leader in a six-state region for its vaccination effort. The state has a COVID-19 vaccination rate of nearly 71-percent. Wisconsin is second in the region with nearly 65-percent, followed by Iowa with just over 63-percent, and Kentucky with nearly 61-percent vaccinated. Indiana and Missouri round out the region with about 55-percent vaccinated. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that has met President Biden’s goal of 70-percent of the 18-and-over population receiving the first dose by July 4th.

Popular Posts
Will County Executive appoints 9, reappoints 6 to boards and commissions
The Last Pancake Served At Joliet's IHOP Restaurant
Illinois Governor Offering 10 Million-Dollars For Vaccine Lottery
Tinley Park Man Arrested For Indecent Solicitation of A Minor
Tornado Rips Through Western Suburbs Of Chicago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On