Illinois Reminds Taxpayers About Senior Citizens Tax Deferral Program
February 15, 2023 12:01PM CST
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding senior citizens about the availability of the Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Deferral Program. The program allows qualified seniors to defer all or part of their property taxes and special assessment payments on their principal residences. Seniors needing assistance paying their property taxes have until March 1st to apply for the program.