Illinois Rep Asks What Politicians Are Afraid Of Related To January 6th

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger says it’s going to take time to get to the bottom of the Capitol riots on January 6th. Speaking on ABC’s This Week, The Republican lawmaker says the American people deserve to know the facts. Kinzinger wants to know everything former President Trump did on January 6th to paint the entire picture of the riot. He suggests any politician who opposes finding out what happened on that day may be worried about their involvement in the events. Kinzinger said anyone with any information surrounding that day can expect to speak to the January 6th committee. The Illinois Republican added that may not include Trump, but the people around him on that day.