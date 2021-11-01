Illinois Representative: Republicans Are Failing The American People

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger says there are only a few Republicans that are actually voicing the truth and the rest won’t say a word when it matters. Speaking on ABC’s This Week, the Illinois Republican said there are a lot of Americans who feel politically homeless and it’s a result of the Republican party failing the people. Kinzinger said there are multiple reasons he’s choosing to not run for reelection but he is still all-in for the next 14 months and is looking forward to working on the January 6th committee to give the American people the truth they deserve.