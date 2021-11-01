      Breaking News
Adam Kinzinger Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Illinois Representative: Republicans Are Failing The American People

Nov 1, 2021 @ 11:54am
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger says there are only a few Republicans that are actually voicing the truth and the rest won’t say a word when it matters. Speaking on ABC’s This Week, the Illinois Republican said there are a lot of Americans who feel politically homeless and it’s a result of the Republican party failing the people. Kinzinger said there are multiple reasons he’s choosing to not run for reelection but he is still all-in for the next 14 months and is looking forward to working on the January 6th committee to give the American people the truth they deserve.

Popular Posts
Filming Near Rialto Square Theatre To Close Roads In Downtown Joliet
Joliet Man Dies Following Crash in Crest Hill
Shots Fired At Homer Glen Gas Station Early Thursday Morning
Victims Identified: Two Dead and Dozens Injured After Shooting in Joliet Township
Two Plainfield Brothers Arrested After Death Of Mother
Connect With Us Listen To Us On