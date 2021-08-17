      Weather Alert

Illinois Republicans Challenge New Political Map

Aug 17, 2021 @ 11:33am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois Republicans say the Census numbers show the state’s new political map is wrong. Republican lawmakers yesterday said the map is constitutionally incorrect because Democrats drew it before they had the actual Census numbers that show where people live. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin says the maps are ‘unlawful and unusable.’ Republicans want the maps redrawn. Democrats say they have questions about the Census itself and may challenge the count that shows Illinois lost people as a whole.

Popular Posts
UPDATE: Road Now Open; I-80 Shut Down At Larkin For Police Activity
Disturbance At Local Motel Results In an Arrest
Rialto Square Theatre Announces Home for the Holidays 2021
Census Data Shows Drop in Central Illinois Population
Fiery Fatal Crash On I-80 Through Construction Zone On Saturday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On