Illinois Republicans Push For Removal Of Graduated Income Tax Question From Ballot
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Republican state lawmakers have filed a resolution to remove the graduated income tax proposal from the November ballot. The state constitution only allows for income tax rate hikes at a flat rate. The proposed graduated income tax would let the legislature apply higher tax rates to business owners and residents with higher incomes. State GOP leaders say the measure could jeopardize the state’s economic revival.