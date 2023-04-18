1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Restaurant Association Concerned After Weekend Violence Downtown

April 18, 2023 12:24PM CDT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Officials with the Illinois Restaurant Association are weighing in after violence broke out in downtown Chicago this weekend. Two teens were shot, while cars were vandalized and set on fire as hundreds of people gathered in the Loop Saturday night. More than a dozen people were arrested. Officials with the state restaurant association say people won’t come downtown if they don’t feel safe and member restaurants will suffer. They’re calling on Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and Chicago police to solve the problem.

