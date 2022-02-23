Illinois Roads Prepare for More Winter Weather

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are preparing for yet another week of treacherous road conditions.
The first system will affect mostly northern Illinois with ice Tuesday, while the second storm could drop snow on many parts of the state Thursday into Friday.
During the latest snowstorm last week, more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pileup in central Illinois near Bloomington-Normal. Miraculously, no one was hurt. Jody Huffman, commander for District 9 with the Illinois State Police, said drivers need to be on the lookout for snowplows so they can begin the clean-up. “IDOT is doing their best to get our snow plows through and get this snow-cover off our roadways,” Huffman said of last week’s storm. “However we are having a very challenging time especially on overpasses.” IDOT encourages all drivers to try and remain behind the plow, rather than in front of it.
The snow caused a number of drivers to stay home and off the roads last week. Huffman and the State Police commended Illinois for remaining home. IDOT and the Illinois State Police encourage drivers to stay home during snowstorms but offer some tips for those having to hit the roads:
If you are involved in a crash or a breakdown, stay inside your vehicle if at all possible. Activate hazard lights and try to move to the side of the road if possible. Make sure your gas tank is full before you leave for your destination, and keep a fully-charged cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, and a first aid kit in your vehicle.