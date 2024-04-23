Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony at the Rialto Square Theatre

It was just announced that the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Sunday, October 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 AM.

Illinois’ strong contribution to the world of music and entertainment will be on stage at the Rialto Square Theatre on Sunday, October 20th when the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet holds their 4th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony.

“The Class of ‘24 continues to show our commitment to honoring all genres of music as well as the amazing talent whose roots can be traced to Illinois,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s Executive Director and Chairman of the Board. Hall of Fame votes are cast by the museum’s Charter Members.

Inductions to the Artist/Performer category include Richard Marx, Smashing Pumpkins, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Bo Diddley. Vee-Jay Records will join the Hall of Fame in the Record Label category as well as Steve Goodman and Willie Dixon as Songwriters. Bob Stroud, a hometown Classic Rock favorite, will be inducted for his decades of on air work as a Radio Personality, and the legendary Big 10 WCFL enters the Hall of Fame in the Radio Station category.

This year’s Founder Choice Award goes to Country artist Suzy Bogguss.

WGN Radio’s Bob Sirott will return as Master of Ceremonies. Additional Hall of Fame events and live appearances from Illinois artists, broadcasters and journalists are being finalized and will be announced soon.

ON SALE: FRIDAY, APRIL 26 @ 10:00 AM

EVENT: Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony DATE & TIME: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: RIALTO SQUARE THEATRE (JOLIET, IL)

TICKET PRICES: $69, $59, $49 (additional fees may apply)

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com.

More info at: www.rialtosquare.com