Illinois Rock & Roll Museum’s 2nd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony In The Books

Th Rialto was rocking Sunday night with the 2nd annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum.
REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, who was inducted in the Hall of Fame last year returned this year to provide a very special induction presentation and performance in tribute to Gary Loizzo of American Breed and Pumpkin Studios. Also Dennis DeYoung from Styx appeared via video. Jim Peterik from the Ides of March and formerly of Survivor, the New Colony Six and many more.
The Class of 2022 Hall of Fame Band or Solo Artist inductees include Styx, Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Dan Fogelberg and the New Colony Six. Songwriter inductees feature Dennis DeYoung and Jim Peterik. The legendary John Records Landecker will be inducted in the DJ category, trailblazing WXRT-FM will be inducted in the Radio Station category, Gary Liozza will enter the Hall of Fame in the Recording Studio category and Mercury Records, founded in Chicago in 1945, will be inducted in the Record Label category. Hall of Fame Inductees are selected by total votes cast each year by Charter Members of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66.
The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is committed to preserving the rich history and contributions of musicians, performers and industry leaders who have impacted the music world and embodied the creative spirit of Illinois. We strive to inform, engage, and inspire our visitors through exhibits and programs that draw upon a diversity of cultures, history, and musical influence.