      Weather Alert

Illinois Schools To Be Evaluated On Efforts Toward Equality

Nov 27, 2021 @ 9:55am
(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Illinois schools are set to be evaluated based on their efforts toward equitable education. The Illinois State Board of Education will be ranking districts next year based on how they achieve similar outcomes for students who come from different circumstances. The goal of the evaluation is to level the playing field in education. Officials say Illinois schools have significant gaps in achievement between different groups of students. School officials say they hope the ranking system will help districts learn better how they can close gaps.

Popular Posts
2021 Thanksgiving Hoops Schedule Adjusted After Joliet Central Unable to Continue
Street Gang Member Captured In Joliet Held on $3 Million Bond
Asleep at the Wheel with a gun in his lap
Could The Hollywood Casino Be Moving?
Fire Tuesday Evening At 100 Year Old Building In Lockport
Connect With Us Listen To Us On