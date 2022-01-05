      Weather Alert

Illinois Schools Will Not Follow CDC Quarantine Guidance

Jan 5, 2022 @ 5:33am

The latest CDC quarantine guidance shortening isolation time from ten to five days won’t apply to Illinois schools. The Illinois State Board of Education said they’re following guidance for schools from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Schools can utilize a test-to-stay policy which allows a student who was in contact with a positive case to avoid a quarantine as long as they are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Plainfield District 202 has sent a letter to parents and students saying while in person instruction has begun, be prepared for a bumpy ride. Students and staff should be ready for remote learning when they utilize their “snow or emergency day(s)”.  Furthermore, there may be a shortage of staff and substitute teachers which could affect in-person learning. To read, click on the letter below.

