Illinois Secretary of State Mobile DMV at Troy Township Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024

Township Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz is announcing that Troy Township will host the Illinois Secretary of State Mobile DMV and ICash on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Troy Township Community Center located at 25448 Seil Road, Shorewood, Illinois.

Illinois residents will be able to obtain Real IDs, renew their drivers’ licenses, obtain duplicate or corrected licenses, Illinois identification cards and vehicle registration stickers. Organ & Tissue Donor/Voter Registration with license or ID application. For Real IDs verify required forms/acceptable documents of identification by visiting https://realid.ilsos.gov/

APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL DMV SERVICES

CALL 815-744-1968

Illinois Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs ICash Unit will also be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The State Treasurer is holding 2.5 billion dollars in unclaimed funds for Illinoisans. Find out if you have unclaimed property by visiting the ICash booth. No appointment necessary for ICash.

