Illinois Secretary of State Reaches Settlement With Carvana

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is reaching a settlement agreement with Carvana. As part of the agreement, the online used-car retailer admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license last May. The state began investigating Carvana’s practices in February 2022 after customers accused the company of issuing out-of-state temporary registration permits and for failing to transfer titles in a timely manner.