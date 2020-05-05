      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Sees Its Fewest Deaths Since April 19th

May 5, 2020 @ 8:01am

Governor J.B. Pritzker is updating the public on the availability of intensive care unit beds. Pritzker said yesterday that 36-hundred ICU beds are available. That accounts for over 65-percent of the overall beds. The governor also said there is a downward trend in ventilator use. He credits people for following the stay-at-home order. Plus, Illinois sees the fewest number of deaths since April 19th. Officials announced 46 more deaths, bringing the toll in the state to over 26-hundred across 97 counties. Over 63-thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Illinois. Health officials announced more than 23-hundred new cases of the virus yesterday.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law