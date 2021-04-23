      Breaking News
Illinois Senate Approves Bill Banning Vaping Products Marketed Toward Children

Apr 23, 2021 @ 2:09pm
(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

The Illinois Senate is moving forward with legislation designed to help prevent children and teens from vaping. The proposal would make it illegal to sell or distribute e-cigarette and vaping products marketed toward children. The bill could also keep vape shops from offering discounts or coupons on e-cigs. Senators unanimously passed the bill, which now heads to the House for consideration.

