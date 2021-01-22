Illinois Senate Canceling Next Week’s Session
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
The Illinois Senate is canceling next week’s session. Senate President Don Harmon and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie said yesterday that policies are being developed to allow the body to safely conduct business during the pandemic. The leaders say that procedures should be in place in February and that current business is being conducted through remote committee hearings. The Senate’s next meeting date is set for February 9th.