Illinois Senate Committee Questions Officials About Nursing Home Reforms

Nov 23, 2021 @ 11:05am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The Illinois Senate Health Committee is discussing nursing home reform. The committee held a hearing yesterday where lawmakers questioned officials from the Illinois Departments of Public Health and Healthcare and Family Services. Officials with the departments were questioned about a recent report outlining failures in the state nursing home system at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manatt Health was tapped last September to study the agencies overseeing the state’s nearly 15-hundred long-term care facilities. The report found the key problem was low staffing levels at many facilities.

