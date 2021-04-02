      Breaking News
Illinois Senate Democrats Pushing For Stricter Gun Laws

Illinois Senate Democrats are pushing for stricter gun laws. A Senate bill would require background checks and fingerprints to obtain Firearm Owners Identification cards. The bill would also provide funding to communities most affected by gun violence. Proponents say 15 other states have similar laws for gun owners and purchasers. The Illinois State Rifle Association says the measure would be unconstitutional.

