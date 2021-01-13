      Breaking News
Illinois Senate Passes COVID-19 Relief Package For State Bars And Restaurants

Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:08pm
Bars and restaurants in Illinois could be getting some much-needed help. The state Senate passed a COVID-19 Relief bill yesterday, which included legislation sponsored by Senator Sara Feigenholtz. The bill allows bars and diners to sell pre-made cocktails for delivery or pick-up. The measure also permits retailers to pay distributors with a credit card. The state House still needs to vote on the legislation.

