Illinois Senate Passes COVID-19 Relief Package For State Bars And Restaurants
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Bars and restaurants in Illinois could be getting some much-needed help. The state Senate passed a COVID-19 Relief bill yesterday, which included legislation sponsored by Senator Sara Feigenholtz. The bill allows bars and diners to sell pre-made cocktails for delivery or pick-up. The measure also permits retailers to pay distributors with a credit card. The state House still needs to vote on the legislation.