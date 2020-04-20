      Breaking News
Illinois Senate President Asks For Pension Bailout In Coronavirus Aid Package

Apr 20, 2020 @ 12:46pm

The top Democrat in the Illinois Senate is asking the federal government for some pension help as part of the next round of coronavirus aid. Senate President Don Harmon last week asked Congress for 41-billion-dollars, 10-billion of which would go towards pensions. Harmon says it is a lot to ask, but the state’s crisis will only get worse. Illinois has one of the worst-funded pension systems in the country, and has been unable to get its pension costs under control.

