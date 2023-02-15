Illinois Senate President Don Harmon Tests Positive For COVID
February 15, 2023 12:02PM CST
(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. His office announced he tested positive yesterday. Harmon is in Springfield for the current legislative session, but won’t be in attendance for today’s State of the State address by Governor Pritzker. He represents the 39th District, which includes Chicago, and multiple suburbs.